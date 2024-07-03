Pictured are The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Kurshida Mirza, with AccessAble representatives alongside some of The Parks Trust team and their Access Ambassadors panel at Furzton Lake to celebrate the official launch of the AccessAble guides.

A Milton Keynes charity has produced detailed guides for three of the city’s most popular parks.

The Parks Trust, together with AccessAble has launched new detailed access guides for Furzton Lake, Stanton Low Park, and Great Linford Manor Park.

The guides provide facts, figures, and photographs to help people plan their visit, covering everything from parking facilities and assistive listening, to walking distances and accessible toilets.

David Livermore, for AccessAble, said: “The AccessAble website will enhance the visitor experience, helping more disabled people to enjoy the local landscape confidently.”

Hannah Bodley, Deputy Chief Executive at The Parks Trust – the charity caring for Milton Keynes’ parkland, said: “These guides are part of our work striving to make the city’s landscapes more inclusive and ensuring that the whole community can enjoy our beautiful green spaces.”

Toe find out more about the guides go to https://www.accessable.co.uk/the-parks-trust-milton-keynes