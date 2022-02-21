Fire crews attend a number of 'dangerous structures' due to storm damage in Milton Keynes
Incidents includes removing 8m of roofing materials hanging from five-storey building
Firefighters set up a safety cordon after approximately 8m of roofing materials were left hanging from the roof of a five-storey building earlier today (21/2).
Emergency services were called around midday after reports of loose roofing materials on the building in Breckland, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes.
One appliance and crew from Broughton attended, along with an officer.
The firefighters set up a scene cordon and provided advice.
> On Saturday firefighters see called to remove overhanging concrete from the roof of one house, and loose tiles from another following damage caused by Storm Eunice.
They used a turntable ladder to remove the concrete from the roof of the property in Fonda Meadows, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes..
Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended, along with an officer.