News you can trust since 1981

Fire crews battle blaze on 30ft boat on Grand Union Canal in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to the scene on the canal at Twizel Close, Stonebridge, Milton Keynes, at 5.3pm yesterday.

By News team
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:05 pm

The 30ft boat was well alight when they arrived. One appliance and crew from West Ashland, one from Broughton and one from Newport Pagnell attended, along with an officer.

> Earlier today crews attended a fire in a derelict industrial unit in Surrey Road, Bletchley.

The two-storey building was well alight when they arrived.

Fire crews we called after a boat on the Grand Union Canal caught fire

Most Popular

The roof, first and ground floors of the building were all 50 per cent affected by fire, and 100 per cent damaged by smoke and heat.

Thames Valley Police was notified.

And on Tuesday evening firefighters were called to a lorry fire in Willen Road, Newport Pagnell.

The 2.5 tonne HGV lorry, which was well alight when they arrived, was 80 per cent damaged by the fire. A log pile was also damaged by fire along with a Portacabin which was smoke damaged.

Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us