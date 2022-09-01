Fire crews battle blaze on 30ft boat on Grand Union Canal in Milton Keynes
Firefighters were called to the scene on the canal at Twizel Close, Stonebridge, Milton Keynes, at 5.3pm yesterday.
The 30ft boat was well alight when they arrived. One appliance and crew from West Ashland, one from Broughton and one from Newport Pagnell attended, along with an officer.
> Earlier today crews attended a fire in a derelict industrial unit in Surrey Road, Bletchley.
The two-storey building was well alight when they arrived.
Most Popular
-
1
Family pay tribute to much-loved 24-year-old killed in Milton Keynes collision
-
2
Blazes across Milton Keynes - including on a 30ft boat - put firefighters under intense pressure
-
3
Brides who 'went through hell' form unique friendship and support group in Milton Keynes
-
4
In pictures: Milton Keynes town stages Bury Field Civil War re-enactment
-
5
Thriving religious group makes second attempt to build temple from recycled shipping containers on Milton Keynes estate
The roof, first and ground floors of the building were all 50 per cent affected by fire, and 100 per cent damaged by smoke and heat.
Thames Valley Police was notified.
And on Tuesday evening firefighters were called to a lorry fire in Willen Road, Newport Pagnell.
The 2.5 tonne HGV lorry, which was well alight when they arrived, was 80 per cent damaged by the fire. A log pile was also damaged by fire along with a Portacabin which was smoke damaged.