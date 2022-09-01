Fire crews battle blaze on 30ft boat on Grand Union Canal in Milton Keynes

The 30ft boat was well alight when they arrived. One appliance and crew from West Ashland, one from Broughton and one from Newport Pagnell attended, along with an officer.

> Earlier today crews attended a fire in a derelict industrial unit in Surrey Road, Bletchley.

The two-storey building was well alight when they arrived.

Fire crews we called after a boat on the Grand Union Canal caught fire

The roof, first and ground floors of the building were all 50 per cent affected by fire, and 100 per cent damaged by smoke and heat.

Thames Valley Police was notified.

And on Tuesday evening firefighters were called to a lorry fire in Willen Road, Newport Pagnell.