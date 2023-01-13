Fire crews break car window in Milton Keynes to rescue two-year-old toddler

Firefighters had to break the window of car to rescue a two-year-old child locked in the vehicle.

The incident happened at 4.31pm, on Wednesday in Permayne, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended.

Fire crews are regularly called out to rescue young children locked in cars

> Don’t risk children getting locked in the car alone – it’s often temping to give children car keys to play with and central locking means it’s all too easy for little fingers to accidentally push the button and lock the car from the inside.

The following tips from the AA will help avoid this happening to you:

> Keep your keys with you at all times.

> Never give your children the keys to play with in the car.

> Keep young children occupied with toys and books while you load and unload the car.

> Double-check you have your keys before closing the car doors.

