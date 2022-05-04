Fire crews extinguish blaze caused by electric scooter in Milton Keynes

The incident happened around 2.35pm, at Marlborough Gate.

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended with firefighters using one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze,

Fire crews were later called to a blaze on land adjacent to the M1, between Junction 14 and Junction 13, Ridgmont, Milton Keynes.

Firefighters tackled an electric scooter fire

One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell, one from West Ashland and one from Bedfordshire attended, along with one officer.

Smoke from four fires was affecting traffic across the M1 with Highways England closing one lane of the motorway.

> Yesterday firefighters (3/5) helped release a baby girl from a locked car at Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes.

They firefighters used small cutting gear to release the child who had become locked in a car.