News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
3 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
7 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
7 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses

Fire crews free man trapped in car following collision in Milton Keynes

They also helped man with burns to his hands following fire in first floor flat

By The News Team
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:47 GMT- 1 min read

Fire crews helped rescue a man who was trapped in a vehicle following a collision in Milton Keynes this morning.

The accident happened around 5.39am in Chaffron Way, Monkston, with a full road closure in place.

Three appliances, crew and two officers attending at the incident which involved one vehicle.

Fie crews helped rescue a man trapped in a car
Fie crews helped rescue a man trapped in a car
Fie crews helped rescue a man trapped in a car
Most Popular

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear and small tools to release the man before provided immediate emergency care and passing him into the care of ambulance staff.

Fire crews were also called to a van fire on the A5 in Milton Keynes at lunchtime on Tuesday. No-one was inured.

And on Saturday night a man was treated for burns to his hands following a fire in a first-floor flat in Blooklands Square, Brooklands.

One woman and two dogs had managed to escape before fire crews arrived.