Fire crews free man trapped in car following collision in Milton Keynes
They also helped man with burns to his hands following fire in first floor flat
Fire crews helped rescue a man who was trapped in a vehicle following a collision in Milton Keynes this morning.
The accident happened around 5.39am in Chaffron Way, Monkston, with a full road closure in place.
Three appliances, crew and two officers attending at the incident which involved one vehicle.
Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear and small tools to release the man before provided immediate emergency care and passing him into the care of ambulance staff.
Fire crews were also called to a van fire on the A5 in Milton Keynes at lunchtime on Tuesday. No-one was inured.
And on Saturday night a man was treated for burns to his hands following a fire in a first-floor flat in Blooklands Square, Brooklands.
One woman and two dogs had managed to escape before fire crews arrived.