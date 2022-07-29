Fire crews issue warning over discarding smoking materials following blaze in wood near Milton Keynes

A fire service spokesman said on Twitter: “The ground and vegetation is still very dry, please be careful when discarding smoking materials.”

Crews and Police were also called to a field fire in Wolverton.

Five appliances and crew from Aylesbury, West Ashland, Buckingham including appliances from Bedfordshire attended a field fire, approximately 100m x 50m in size, at around at 6.46pm.

Smoke from the fire at Aspley Wood could be seen for miles

Crews returned to the area for re-inspection 10.27pm where hotspots were detected. The area was dampened down to make it safe.

A further re-inspection took place around 01.59am where the area was cool and no further inspection required.

Earlier fire broke out in a garden outbuilding in Bletchley.

Crews from West Ashland reported damage to the outbuilding that had been converted into a bedroom. A woman, who had been in the building, was uninjured,