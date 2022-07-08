Fire crews remove wooden block from child’s thumb in Milton Keynes

Crews used a ring cutter to release the wooden block which had become stuck on the child’s thumb.
And yesterday (7/7) a fire that started in a bin store spread to an underground parking area damaging two cars.
The incident happened at 1.48am, at a four-storey block of flats in North Second Street, which were evacuted.
A bin storage cupboard, below the flats, was well alight when fire crews arrived.
A first-floor flat suffered smoke logging with Police notified of the incident.
> Crews also attended a collision involving three cars at Blackmoor Gate, Furzton, at 8.25pm on Wednesday. (6/7)
Firefighters used saws and small gear to cut away trees and bushes to release a woman from her car while a man had managed to get out of his car before they arrived.
Both were cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.