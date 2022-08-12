Fire crews tackle blaze on wooden walkway at nature reserve near Milton Keynes

They were called to the nature reserve in Drayton Road, at around 12.39pm.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.

Fortunately the small fire was contained from spreading with firefighters using water backpacks, buckets of water and small tools.

Firefighters have been called out to several incidents during the latest hot spell this week

Thames Valley Police were notified. They later returned at 9.16pm to a fire in shrubbery in the same area.

One appliance and crew from Broughton attended.

Police also attended a fire on the road verge in Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, at 5.18am, yesterday.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.

And this morning fire crews were called to reports of bushes and trees on fire at Great Linford Lakes, Wolverton Road, Great Linford.

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from Broughton attended, along with an officer.