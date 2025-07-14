Firefighters tackled overnight blazes at a bungalow and high-rise building in Milton Keynes this weekend.

At just after 12.15am on Sunday July 13 six crews were called to a kitchen fire at The Almere, a nineteen storey high-rise building on Avebury Boulevard.

An aerial pump unit based at West Ashland and three officers also attended the kitchen flat fire on the third floor of the building.

The fire was out prior to crews arriving, with smoke logging on the third floor. A full search of floors one to four took place.

At around 3am on Monday July 14 three fire crews were called to a blaze at a bungalow at White Alder in Stacey Bushes.

The bungalow, measuring six metres by six metres, was fully involved in fire, according to Bucks Fire and Rescue, who provided immediate emergency care to one male adult suffering from suspected smoke inhalation.

The individual was handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Fire crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one main jet, thermal imaging cameras, a short extension ladder and small gear.

Thames Valley Police also attended the scene, with fire crews returning for re-inspections at 6.45am, 8.35am and 10.15am.

At the time of writing, a fire investigation officer remained at the scene.