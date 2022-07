Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at Kingston Avenue, in Stony Stratford, shortly after 10am.

Three appliances and crew attended, along with one officer.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire that spread to nearby fencing.

Firefighters tackled a fire that destroyed four sheds and fencing

Later in the day fire crews attended a caravan fire in Gayhurst, Milton Keynes,

Firefighters used one hose reel and hay drags to extinguish the fire which caused 100% damage to the vehicle.