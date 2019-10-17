Fire service calls out for new apprentice firefighters in Milton Keynes

Anybody interested in an apprenticeship as a firefighter is invited to try their skills at special recruitment session on Saturday.

There will be two half day sessions held, during which people can try their skills at some of the physical elements of the job and learn more about the role.

They will both be at Broughton fire station, one from 9:30am to 12.30pm and the other from 2pm to 5pm.

Bucks Fire and Rescue will begin its official recruitment process for apprentice firefighters on November 1.

A spokesman said: "The career can be unpredictable, exciting and rewarding, coupled with the satisfaction and respect that comes with providing a crucial service to your local community."

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by the start date, hold a full UK driving licence and live within 20 miles of the Bucks and Milton Keynes border.

The only essential qualifications are Level 2 Functional Skills or GCSE’s in Maths and English Language A* – C (9 – 4) or the accepted equivalent.

Candidates should demonstrate a ‘Can Do’ attitude, a keen interest in the Fire and Rescue Service, a willingness to learn, and the ability to communicate effectively with a range of people.

They must be able to achieve a good level of physical fitness, work in a team environment and show they can follow instructions.

For more details see https://people.bucksfire.gov.uk/apprentice-firefighter/