Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a two-storey property in the Oldbrook area of Milton Keynes.

Fire crews based at Broughton and West Ashland were called to the incident on Trueman Place at 2.50pm on Monday August 8.

The fire is within the dining room of the two-storey domestic property, which is approximately ten metres by eight metres.

Two people had evacuated the property uninjured prior to the fire service’s arrival.

Firefighters are using two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.

Thames Valley Police are also in attendance at the scene.

More follows.

