Firefighters avert disaster when blaze breaks out in high rise block of flats in Milton Keynes
The blaze was caused by pan of food left on a cooker
Several fire engines and crews were called to a blaze in one of the high rise blocks of flats at The Hub in CMK on Sunday morning.
The alarm was sounded just before midday and, because it was a potentially dangerous flat fire, crews from Newport Pagnell, West Ashland, Broughton, Buckingham, and Aylesbury attended, along with an appliance and crew from Northamptonshire.
The fire was found to be in the kitchen of a flat on one of the lower floors. The cause was a pan of food left on a cooker.
Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, one hose real jet, one main jet and one PPV fan to get the fire under control and stop it spreading to the rest of the building.