Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at an electrical substation in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Monday July 28.

A fire broke out in a two-storey disused warehouse, measuring ten metres by twenty metres, on Denbigh Road in Bletchley at 12.50am.

Two fire crews were called to tackle the blaze within the substation, involving an 11,000 volt ringman unit and high voltage transformer.

Firefighters used one main jet, while the National Grid isolated the supply and Thames Valley Police attended the scene.

