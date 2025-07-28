Firefighters called to blaze at Milton Keynes electrical substation

By Neil Shefferd
Published 28th Jul 2025, 17:08 BST
Firefighters were called to a blaze at an electrical substation in Bletchley in the early hours of the morningplaceholder image
Firefighters were called to a blaze at an electrical substation in Bletchley in the early hours of the morning
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at an electrical substation in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Monday July 28.

A fire broke out in a two-storey disused warehouse, measuring ten metres by twenty metres, on Denbigh Road in Bletchley at 12.50am.

Two fire crews were called to tackle the blaze within the substation, involving an 11,000 volt ringman unit and high voltage transformer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters used one main jet, while the National Grid isolated the supply and Thames Valley Police attended the scene.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Milton KeynesNational GridThames Valley Police
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice