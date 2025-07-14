Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property in Milton Keynes that damaged the roof and two floors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze broke out at a two-storey detached property on Braunston at Woughton Park at just before 8.30pm on Friday July 11.

Fire crews based at West Ashland, Broughton and Newport Pagnell attended alongside an aerial pump and three officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire affected an area of 10 by 15 metres and after starting on the first floor landing, spread to the roof and ground floor.

Firefighters attended a house fire in Milton Keynes on Friday evening, which started in a landing before spreading to both floors of the property

Bucks Fire and Rescue said the roof of the property was 50 per cent damaged by fire, the first floor was 60 per cent damaged by the blaze and the ground floor was approximately 30 per cent damaged by fire and water.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder, three main jets, two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera, a short extension ladder and small tools to tackle the blaze.

Three reinspections were carried out the following day by a crew based at West Ashland.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.