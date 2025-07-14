Firefighters called to blaze at Milton Keynes property that damages roof and two floors
The blaze broke out at a two-storey detached property on Braunston at Woughton Park at just before 8.30pm on Friday July 11.
Fire crews based at West Ashland, Broughton and Newport Pagnell attended alongside an aerial pump and three officers.
The fire affected an area of 10 by 15 metres and after starting on the first floor landing, spread to the roof and ground floor.
Bucks Fire and Rescue said the roof of the property was 50 per cent damaged by fire, the first floor was 60 per cent damaged by the blaze and the ground floor was approximately 30 per cent damaged by fire and water.
Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder, three main jets, two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera, a short extension ladder and small tools to tackle the blaze.
Three reinspections were carried out the following day by a crew based at West Ashland.