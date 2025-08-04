Firefighters called to blaze at two-storey property in Oldbrook
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a two-storey property in the Oldbrook area of Milton Keynes.
Fire crews based at Broughton and West Ashland were called to the incident on Trueman Place at 2.50pm on Monday August 8.
A fire was located within the dining room of the two-storey domestic property, which is approximately ten metres by eight metres.
Two people had evacuated the property uninjured prior to the fire service’s arrival.
Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.
Thames Valley Police also attended.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that one crew would remain at the scene while a fire investigation took place.