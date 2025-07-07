Firefighters called to grassland blaze at popular Milton Keynes outdoor space
The blaze broke out at The Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve on Drayton Road in Bletchley at just after 5.30pm on Friday July 4.
The fire affected an area of two hundred square metres of grassland according to Bucks Fire and Rescue, which is equivalent to just over the standard size of a singles tennis court.
One fire crew attended the scene, and used water backpacks, buckets of water and an extended hose reel to deal with the blaze.
The Blue Lagoon covers an area of 116 acres of land, and officially opened to the public in 1994.
Formerly a brick works site, it is now known for its variety of wildlife, and is a popular spot for walking, cycling and picnics.