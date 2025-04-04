Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to help a man after he fell into a lake in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place at 2.40pm on Wednesday April 2 on Delaware Drive in the Blakelands area of the city.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews to the scene, a section of Tongwell Lake, however the man was out of the water when they arrived, and was conscious and breathing.

Firefighters used an immediate emergency care pack before passing the individual to South Central Ambulance Service.