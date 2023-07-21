Firefighters called to rescue a dog stuck in a drainage tunnel in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to rescue a dog that had become trapped in a drainage tunnel in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 2.30pm on Saturday in Bancroft Park, Blue Ridge. (15/7)

Advertisement

Advertisement

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended, using hydraulic rescue equipment and a general-purpose line to reach the animal.

Firefighters helped release a dog stuck in a drainage tunnel

Firefighters were also called to rescue a pigeon that had become stranded on the sign of a building in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened in Patriot Drive, Rooksley, on Tuesday (18/7) with the fire service called around 7pm by concerned residents.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.

A spokesman said: “A pigeon had become stuck on a sign in a commercial building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Firefighters used a 10.5m ladder and passed the pigeon into the care of the vets”