Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three fire crews were called to tackle a canal boat fire, on a stretch of the Grand Union Canal in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at around 1.30pm on The Wharf in Great Linford on Thursday April 24.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the canal boat was 30 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews from West Ashland, Newport Pagnell and Broughton attended the scene, and used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent three fire crews to tackle a canal boat fire in Milton Keynes

Crews remained on the scene afterwards to damp down.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.