Firefighters called to tackle canal boat blaze in Milton Keynes
Three fire crews were called to tackle a canal boat fire, on a stretch of the Grand Union Canal in Milton Keynes.
The incident took place at around 1.30pm on The Wharf in Great Linford on Thursday April 24.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the canal boat was 30 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.
Fire crews from West Ashland, Newport Pagnell and Broughton attended the scene, and used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.
Crews remained on the scene afterwards to damp down.