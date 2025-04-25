Firefighters called to tackle canal boat blaze in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:47 BST
Three fire crews were called to tackle a canal boat fire, on a stretch of the Grand Union Canal in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place at around 1.30pm on The Wharf in Great Linford on Thursday April 24.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the canal boat was 30 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.

Fire crews from West Ashland, Newport Pagnell and Broughton attended the scene, and used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent three fire crews to tackle a canal boat fire in Milton Keynes

Crews remained on the scene afterwards to damp down.

