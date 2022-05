The incident happened at 11.50am, at Melville Drive, Newton Leys, in Milton Keynes, on Monday. (16/5)

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended using a turntable ladder to provide assistance to the RSPCA.

Later fire crews removed a bird’s net containing live chicks from a kitchen extractor fan at a property in Boycott Avenue, Oldbrook.

Firefighters helped rescue a kitten stuck up a tree