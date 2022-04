The incident happened at 8.26pm, last night, at a property in Plymouth Grove, Tattenhoe. (20/4).

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended. The dog was uninjured.

> Earlier fire crews attended a collision involving one car and a telegraph pole.

Fire crews released a dog stuck in a chair

It happened at 2.38pm in Station Road, Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes.