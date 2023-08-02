News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Firefighters release boy, 14, trapped in swing and toddler from locked car in Milton Keynes

They used hydraulic equipment to release the boy who was uninjured
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters were called to rescue a 14-year-old boy who had become trapped in a swing.

The incident happened at 5.35pm, on Saturday at Daniels Welch, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes. (29/7)

The firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment and small gear to release the boy who was uninjured.

Crews were also called to release a the two-year-old child from a locked car on Saturday.

It happened at 5.18pm at Elder Gate, in Central Milton Keynes.

Related topics:Milton Keynes