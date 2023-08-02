Firefighters release boy, 14, trapped in swing and toddler from locked car in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to rescue a 14-year-old boy who had become trapped in a swing.

The incident happened at 5.35pm, on Saturday at Daniels Welch, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes. (29/7)

The firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment and small gear to release the boy who was uninjured.

Crews were also called to release a the two-year-old child from a locked car on Saturday.