Firefighters release boy, 14, trapped in swing and toddler from locked car in Milton Keynes
They used hydraulic equipment to release the boy who was uninjured
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters were called to rescue a 14-year-old boy who had become trapped in a swing.
The incident happened at 5.35pm, on Saturday at Daniels Welch, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes. (29/7)
Advertisement
Advertisement
The firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment and small gear to release the boy who was uninjured.
Crews were also called to release a the two-year-old child from a locked car on Saturday.
It happened at 5.18pm at Elder Gate, in Central Milton Keynes.