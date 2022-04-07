Firefighters release two-year-old girl after she became locked in a car in Milton keynes

Firefighters were called to release a toddler locked in a car

The incident happened at 8.16pm, at an address in Lynmouth Crescent, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended. They released the two-year-old girl, who was uninjured.

> Fire crews also attended a small kitchen fire on Tuesday, (5/4), in Japonica Lane, Willen Park, Milton Keynes