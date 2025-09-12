Firefighters rescue adult and child trapped in lift at Stadium MK complex
Fire crews based at Broughton and West Ashland were called to Stadium Way West on Denbigh North in the city at just after 11.15am on Friday September 12.
One adult female and one male child were rescued by firefighters from the lift uninjured, with fire crews using small tools to release the pair.
Stadium Way West is home to stadium:mk, the home ground of Milton Keynes Dons Football Club, with the complex also including the events venue Arena:MK and the DoubleTree by Hilton Milton Keynes hotel.
Opposite the football stadium in Stadium Way West are a host of restaurants including TGI Fridays and Bella Italia.