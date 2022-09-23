Firefighters rescue baby locked in a car in Milton Keynes

Firefighters forced entry into a car to release a baby who had become locked in the vehicle.

The incident happened at 11.10am, this morning in Standing Way, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.

Fire crews also attended a call to release a 10-year-old child who had become trapped in a swing.

The incident occurred when the child was playing at Bradwell Common Park, in Tylers Green, Milton Keynes on Sunday afternoon.

One appliance and crew from Bedfordshire attended.

> Three appliances, including one from West Ashland and two from Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service attended a small fire on the second floor stairwell of a derelict building, in Rooksley, Milton Keynes, on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.