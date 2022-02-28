Firefighters rescue cat stuck on roof in Milton Keynes
The cat was uninjured after the drama
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:18 pm
A fire engine and crew rushed to the rescue of a cat stuck on a roof in Shenley Church End last night.
They were called out at 6.50pm to Pleshey Close, where the pet had climbed on the roof a two storey property.
The firefighters used a ladder and the bribe of a packet of cat food to get it to safety.
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.