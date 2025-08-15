Firefighters rescue ‘distressed’ raven after it becomes trapped in tree at popular Milton Keynes outdoor spot

By Neil Shefferd
Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:35 BST
Firefighters rescued a distressed raven after it became trapped in a high tree at Caldecotte Lake in Milton Keynesplaceholder image
Firefighters rescued a raven after it became trapped in a high tree at a popular outdoor spot in Milton Keynes.

The animal rescue took place at 7.30pm on Wednesday August 13 at Caldecotte Lake with an aerial appliance used to reach the bird, which the fire service reported was ‘in distress.’

The raven had become entangled in fishing line and was trapped in a tree that the fire service reported was approximately ten metres high.

Firefighters carefully freed the raven from the fishing line and once released the bird took flight, escaping unharmed.

