Firefighters rescue distressed swan trapped between fence and wall near railway track in Bletchley
The swan was trapped on Barton Road, with Milton Keynes Swan Rescue, an organisation which protects and cares for swans and waterfowl across the city, reporting on social media that “the swan was completely unable to free itself.”
“It had clearly been there for some time, injured, bleeding, and in obvious distress,” Milton Keynes Swan Rescue wrote.
“It was finally discovered by two late-night dog walkers who stopped, got help, and stayed on site until we arrived.
“Without them, this bird would not have survived.”
Fire crews based at Newport Pagnell and Broughton were called to the incident at just before 9.30pm and used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the animal.
Although the swan did not receive any injuries while being rescued, it is still being treated for some noticeable wounds.
“He is now in care receiving the help needed to facilitate recovery, but it’s too soon to say he’s in the clear,” Milton Keynes Swan Rescue added.
“Huge thanks to the fire crew who came out to help at such a late hour, and to the amazing dog walkers whose compassion made all the difference.
“Teamwork like this genuinely saves lives.”