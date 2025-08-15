Firefighters rescue five children from lift in Milton Keynes shopping centre

By Neil Shefferd
Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 11:58 BST
Firefighters rescued five children after they became trapped in a lift in Milton Keynes shopping centre.

Two fire crews were called to Midsummer Place at around 3.25pm on Thursday August 14 to deal with the incident.

Four female children, and one male child, were released from the lift by firefighters, who isolated the lift before handing the incident over to an engineer.

Bucks Fire and Rescue did not provide the ages of the individuals involved, but the Citizen understands they were teenagers.

