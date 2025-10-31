Firefighters rescue swan trapped between fence and wall in Bletchley

Firefighters rescued a swan after being became trapped between a fence and a wall in Bletchley.

Crews based at Newport Pagnell and Broughton were called to the incident on Barton Road at just before 9.30pm on Thursday October 30.

The swan, which was uninjured, was trapped between a metal fence and a brick wall.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the animal, before passing it into the care of Milton Keynes Swan Rescue, an organisation which protects and cares for swans and waterfowl across the city.

