Firefighters rescue swan trapped between fence and wall in Bletchley

Firefighters rescued a swan uninjured after it became trapped between a metal fence and brick wall in Bletchley last night

Firefighters rescued a swan after being became trapped between a fence and a wall in Bletchley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews based at Newport Pagnell and Broughton were called to the incident on Barton Road at just before 9.30pm on Thursday October 30.

The swan, which was uninjured, was trapped between a metal fence and a brick wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the animal, before passing it into the care of Milton Keynes Swan Rescue, an organisation which protects and cares for swans and waterfowl across the city.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.