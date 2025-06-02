Firefighters rescue three ducklings stuck in drain in Milton Keynes
Firefighters rescued three ducklings after they became stuck in a drain in Milton Keynes.
One crew was called to Wallace Street on New Bradwell at around 1.30pm on Monday June 2 to reports of three ducklings stuck in a storm drain.
Firefighters used small gear to rescue the three ducklings, who were all uninjured.
It is the first recorded animal rescue in Milton Keynes by Bucks Fire and Rescue since May 4, when a kitten was rescued from a 10-metre high roof in Newton Leys.