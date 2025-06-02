Firefighters rescue three ducklings stuck in drain in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:50 BST

Firefighters rescued three ducklings after they became stuck in a drain in Milton Keynes.

One crew was called to Wallace Street on New Bradwell at around 1.30pm on Monday June 2 to reports of three ducklings stuck in a storm drain.

Firefighters used small gear to rescue the three ducklings, who were all uninjured.

It is the first recorded animal rescue in Milton Keynes by Bucks Fire and Rescue since May 4, when a kitten was rescued from a 10-metre high roof in Newton Leys.

Bucks Fire and Rescue rescued three ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain in New Bradwell todayBucks Fire and Rescue rescued three ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain in New Bradwell today
Bucks Fire and Rescue rescued three ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain in New Bradwell today

