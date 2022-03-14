Firefighters rescue two children who got stuck in separate Milton Keynes incidents over the weekend
Both are now safe and uninjured
Firefighters responded to two SOS calls involving children over the weekend.
The first cry for help came on Saturday at 8pm, when a boy was locked in a car on Midsummer Boulevard at Central Milton Keynes.
A crew from Broughton attended and the firefighters used special equipment to release the child.
Then yesterday (Sunday) at 7.35pm there was a call from a play park at Stantonbury, where a teenage girl had become stuck in a swing designed for a small child.
One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended and the firefighters used small gear and rescue equipment to release the girl, who was uninjured.
