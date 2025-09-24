Firefighters rescue woman and dog from Milton Keynes house fire
Firefighters rescued a woman and a dog after a fire broke out at a two-storey property in Milton Keynes in the early hours of the morning.
Three fire crews, two from West Ashland and one from Broughton, were called to the house on St Govans Close in the Tattenhoe area of the city at 1.30am on Wednesday September 24.
After rescuing the woman and dog from the building, crews provided immediate emergency care to the woman for the effects of breathing in smoke.
The woman was then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service for further attention.
Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the blaze.