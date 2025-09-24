Firefighters rescue woman and dog from Milton Keynes house fire

By Neil Shefferd
Published 24th Sep 2025, 17:06 BST
Firefighters rescued a woman and a dog after a fire broke out at a two-storey property in Milton Keynes this morningplaceholder image
Firefighters rescued a woman and a dog after a fire broke out at a two-storey property in Milton Keynes this morning
Firefighters rescued a woman and a dog after a fire broke out at a two-storey property in Milton Keynes in the early hours of the morning.

Three fire crews, two from West Ashland and one from Broughton, were called to the house on St Govans Close in the Tattenhoe area of the city at 1.30am on Wednesday September 24.

Most Popular

After rescuing the woman and dog from the building, crews provided immediate emergency care to the woman for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman was then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service for further attention.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the blaze.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Milton KeynesSouth Central Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice