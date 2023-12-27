Firefighters save a woman's life by pulling her out of river on Christmas Day in Milton Keynes

The drama happened in the middle of the afternoon

Brave Milton Keynes firefighters saved the life of a woman who became trapped in a river on Christmas Day.

Crews were called out at 3.48pm to reports that a female was in the freezing water of the fast-flowing River Ouzel, which runs from a lake a Walton Hall.

Three appliances from West Ashland, Broughton and Newport Pagnell attended, supported by two officers and one appliance and crew from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a water rescue.

The specialist water rescue boat, which is kept at Newport Pagnell fire station, was also called out and long poles were used to pull the woman to safety.

The reason for her being in the water is not known. No dog was being walked at the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “One women was rescued from water. Firefighters used provided immediate emergency care (IEC) using a IEC kit. Incident was handed over to Thames Valley Police.”

On Boxing Day yesterday (Tuesday), firefighters again proved heroes when they dealt with a major house fire on Neath Hill.

The blaze is believed to have started by a candle, which somehow set fire to a wooden cabinet.

Flames quickly spread and sadly the ground floor room was 100% damaged by the fire, said the Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesperson.