Firefighters tackle blaze at popular recreational spot in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to a popular recreational spot in Milton Keynes after an area of fifty metres by twenty metres caught fire.

A crew from West Ashland was called to The Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve on Drayton Road in Bletchley just before 5pm on Monday June 23 to extinguish an area of long reeds that had caught light.

Firefighters used two water backpacks, buckets of water, beaters and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze.

The Blue Lagoon, which covers 116 acres, was officially opened to the public in 1994.

It is a popular spot for walking, cycling and picnics and is home to a variety of wildlife, including various species of birds, grass snakes and great crested newts.