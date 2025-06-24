Firefighters tackle blaze at popular recreational spot in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:48 BST
Firefighters were called to an area of long reeds on fire at the Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve in Bletchleyplaceholder image
Firefighters were called to an area of long reeds on fire at the Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve in Bletchley
Firefighters were called to a popular recreational spot in Milton Keynes after an area of fifty metres by twenty metres caught fire.

A crew from West Ashland was called to The Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve on Drayton Road in Bletchley just before 5pm on Monday June 23 to extinguish an area of long reeds that had caught light.

Firefighters used two water backpacks, buckets of water, beaters and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blue Lagoon, which covers 116 acres, was officially opened to the public in 1994.

It is a popular spot for walking, cycling and picnics and is home to a variety of wildlife, including various species of birds, grass snakes and great crested newts.

Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice