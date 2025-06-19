Firefighters were called to deal with a grassland fire alongside a dual carriageway in Milton Keynes

Firefighters have today been tackling a grass fire, which broke out by the side of a dual carriageway in Milton Keynes.

One crew attended the incident on Marlborough Street in the centre of the city at around 12.15pm.

A grassland area measuring approximately 20 metres by seven metres was alight on arrival.

Crews used a hose reel jet and a beater to extinguish the blaze.

This incident comes less than 24 hours after a field fire in Newport Pagnell, which affected 75,000 square metres of land.

