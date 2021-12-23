Firefighters use breathing apparatus to deal with kitchen blaze in Milton Keynes
Three fire crews attended
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:25 pm
Three fire engines and crews rushed to put out a fire in a kitchen on a city estate house this morning.
They were called to Croydon Close in Furzton at 9.15am.
One appliance and crew from West Ashlands and two from Broughton attended, along with one officer.
The firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to help clear smoke.