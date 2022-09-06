First 'all through' school that takes pupils aged from three to 16 opens its doors in Milton Keynes

And it promises to provide “exceptional education” for children aged from three all the way up to 16.

Glebe Farm School, part of the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) multi-academy trust, is in Wavendon, where hundreds of new houses are being built as part of the Glebe Farm development.

It will serve youngsters from the immediate residential area and also nearby towns and villages

Glebe Farm School

The children will enter at reception and stay all the way through to Year 11. There is also a 39-place full-time equivalent nursery.

Headteacher Matthew Shotton said: “Our inclusive, all-through school will provide exceptional education for children...What a privilege it is for us to be able to engage, inspire, shape and grow with our young people for such an impactful period of their lives.”

He added: “Underpinned by our strong Glebe Farm School values of Integrity, Responsibility, Endeavour, Bravery and Empathy, our school will be the ‘beating heart’ of its new and developing community.

"We will offer unrivalled curriculum and enhancement opportunities, enabling pupils and students from all backgrounds to pursue their interests and fulfil their potential. As a centre of innovation, equipped with the latest education technology, and a commitment to outstanding pastoral support, we will give every learner the tools to be successful in the ever-evolving and challenging modern world. It is truly wonderful to welcome our first cohort of early years, reception, Year 1, Year 2 and Year 7 children.”

Glebe Farm School

The school is also the city’s first fossil-free new build school. Completely ‘gas free’, it uses air source heat pumps which absorb heat from the outside air provide all the energy needed for air and hot water.

All lighting comes from ultra-efficient LEDs whilst hundreds of solar panels generate power for the building.

Energy-saving technology such as zero carbon site hoarding and an onsite solar powered generator were employed during the construction, minimising any impacts on the local environment. And 840 trees, donated by the Woodland Trust, have been planted on the grounds.

The school was developed by Morgan Sindall Construction and supported by Milton Keynes City Council.

Glebe Farm School

Sarah Bennett, Chief Executive of IFtL, said: “Glebe Farm School has already started on its journey shaping the future through its innovative and sustainable design and build.

"This is a school for everyone, and the local community will be able to enjoy its sports facilities, including indoor courts and outdoor pitches which can be accessed via a separate community entrance. We fully expect that Glebe Farm School will become a valuable space for community events. I would like to thank everyone who has made our vision of this school a reality and the inspirational school team that will continue its journey.”

Since 2015, Milton Keynes City Council has opened six new schools and expanded 22 others, creating thousands of new school places.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “This major new school is essential for the future of this fast growing area of the city. The whole site has been designed to have a minimal impact on the environment and will provide access to high-quality facilities for the local community.