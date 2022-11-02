First glimpse inside exclusive new Cosy Club restaurant in Central Milton Keynes

The exclusive new Cosy Club restaurant has opened its doors in CMK this week.

Part of a chain managed by the hospitality business Loungers, the venue offers relaxed dining and drinking in a “really special setting with a touch of timeless glamour”.

One of just 32 Cosy Club sites across the UK, it is in former Jamie's Italian premises, next door to Wagamamas in Silbury Arcade.

Cosy Club at CMK

After a VIP opening night on Monday, Cosy Club opened to the public yesterday (Tuesday).

For the first month, it will be raising money for the UK Youth charity by donating 50p from every burger sold and 20p from every coffee.

The new opening has created around 65 new job roles locally and there are still a few vacancies, which can be viewed here.

Loungers was founded in 2002 by a trio of long standing friends who had spent years in the restaurant and bar trade Their motivation was simple and very selfish - they wanted somewhere to drink themselves.

The new Cosy Club restaurant at CMK

Cosy Club came along eight years later when a beautiful building in Taunton became available. Now there are similar Cosy Clubs in a string of major cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Cardiff.

A spokesman for Cosy Club said: “Join us for dining and drinking with a touch of timeless glamour. Experience warm, welcoming service, amazing interiors and exceptional food and drinks from 9am until late for brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks.”

Tables can be booked here.

