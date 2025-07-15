First glimpse of council's multi-coloured £100,000 plan for Station Square in Central Milton Keynes

The plan to revamp dowdy Station Square has finally been revealed, with an artist commissioned to transform it into a multi-coloured gateway to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes Development Partnership and MK City Council have this week commissioned British-Nigerian artist and designer Yinka Ilori to create a large-scale installation in the newly renovated Square that fronts MK Central station,

The public art commission, to be called ‘Walk With Your Dreams’ had a budget of £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yinka Ilori MBE is known for his dynamic and playful work and he will fill Station Square with colour that captures the dynamism of one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK, says the council.

This is how Station Square at MK Central will look when the artwork is completed

A spokesperson said: “Walk With Your Dreams will set the scene for anyone stepping into the city from the railway station and will be integrated into Station Square’s flooring. Inspired by Nigerian textile patterns, it aims to make the expansive space more welcoming, sociable and inspiring, while reflecting the character of the city.

"The installation will also help to direct pedestrians arriving at the station towards the two underpasses that lead from Station Square to the city centre.”

Ilori has taken inspiration from the symmetry and geometry of Milton Keynes’ US-style grid system, which famously makes it one of the most navigable cities in the UK and interprets this through the lens of textile patterns created by the traditional Yoruban dyeing technique, Àdìrẹ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “With a thriving Nigerian community and growing arts scene, Milton Keynes is a location that aligns with my values of bringing art to wider audiences and to fostering connection and community.

Despite the fast-paced environment of the station, I hope the artwork will inspire people to stop for a moment of contemplation and inner focus before moving on with their busy days. That’s what art can do for us – take us out of the everyday, allow us to think about things that are bigger than the self, where we come from and where we’re going, and bring us together on that journey.”

As well as the installation, MKDP has arranged a bold and colourful new planting scheme for Station Square with species chosen for their aesthetic appeal, biodiversity benefit, and low-maintenance requirements.

Adam Sciberras, Special Projects Director for MKDP, said: “Yinka has an exemplary record of developing and delivering exceptional public realm works which respond to place, community and context. This project is about setting out what people can expect from Milton Keynes – Yinka’s work will be a great introduction to our thriving, young, innovative, diverse and sustainable city and the vibrancy, enthusiasm and biodiversity that people experience here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Shanika Mahendran from MK City Council, said: “To Walk With Your Dreams is an attitude that’s uniquely fitting to Milton Keynes, whether you’re talking about the ingenuity that imagined the New Town’s development in the first place or the energy and bold ideas that fuel our thriving city today. Yinka’s artwork will be a playful way of expressing that energy and optimism and will be a fitting welcome for everyone arriving in Station Square, the gateway to our city centre.”

Walk With Your Dreams will open on Thursday October 2 with music and other performances. It will be in place for several years.