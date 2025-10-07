First glimpse of how our long-awaited new hospital will look in Milton Keynes

The first artists’ impression of how the new Milton Keynes hospital will look has this week been released – and public opinion on it is being sought.

Architects recruited for the £500m project have opted for a highly modern approach with glass, steel and an impressive curved frontage.

The multi-storey building will stand on the existing site, adjacent to the main hospital building, and it will be the hub for all maternity and children’s services, freeing up much-needed beds and space in the existing hospital building.

It is expected to have around 185 beds, which will dramatically increase clinical capacity. And it will offer offer enhanced care for women and children in the region in obstetrics, gynaecology, pregnancy and childbirth.

The scheme is to be funded through the government’s New Hospital Programme (NHP) and is designed to support the future needs of the city, in line with its continued development and population growth.

As part of the early design phase, MKUH is inviting the local community to share their views by completing its survey before 17 November 2025.

The survey is available here.

The concept designs, developed by HDR, follow the latest NHP standard design concept, which is known as ‘Hospital 2.0’. These visuals offer an early glimpse into the potential look and feel of the new facility.

Joe Harrison, Chief Executive of MKUH, said this week: “This is a significant step forward in our journey to deliver a hospital that is fit for the future of our fast-growing community. We want to hear from local people to ensure the new building supports the best possible patient experience for all.”

Following the review of the New Hospital Programme by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, in January 2025, MKUH was confirmed as one of the first schemes to be delivered under the programme.

Construction is expected to start over the next year of two and the aim is to complete it by 2030.

To date, NHP enabling works have already led to several site improvements at MKUH, including the construction of a new Imaging Centre and an additional multi-storey car park, with further developments underway.

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is a medium-sized general hospital that provides acute and specialist services to people living in Milton Keynes, and areas of Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Oxfordshire.

MKUH has 550 beds and employs over 4,400 staff who care for over half a million patients every year. Since 2017, the Trust has worked in partnership with the University of Buckingham to operate its own state-of-the-art medical school.

Milton Keynes has grown significantly since the original hospital was built and is now recognised as one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK. As a result, demand on MKUH is continually increasing.

In recent years, MKUH has invested significantly in its hospital facilities and has launched new services and pathways designed to improve patient outcomes and experiences. Further developments are planned in the coming years to meet the growing health needs of local people.