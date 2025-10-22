First glimpse of how this Milton Keynes town will look after multi-million pound transformation scheme

Work is to start next week on the multi-million pound transformation of a city high street – and an artists’ impression has been released to show how it will look

Milton Keynes City Council has vowed to make Queensway in Bletchley a more attractive and accessible place to visit and do business.

They have launched an improvement plan as part of a £22.7 million investment in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford paid for by Government ‘Town Deal’ funding.

The deal will help communities and businesses thrive, upgrade public spaces and improve transport links to the area.

An artists' impression shows how Bletchley's Queensway will look after the transformation

Residents and business owners gave feedback on what the improvements on Queensway should look like after proposals were shared through 15 consultation sessions as well as at community events, at MK College and local schools.

As a result of this feedback, the city council is:

• Building safer and more accessible pedestrian crossings

• Installing new street furniture and planting

• Creating more space for outdoor seating in front of cafes and restaurants

• Increasing the number of parking spaces, including disabled parking

• Installing better signage and lighting

• Preventing pavement parking

And the council will also find new uses for empty shops and run-down sites, to create more affordable homes and community spaces.

The funding has further covered improvements to Aylesbury Street, which started in July and were completed at the beginning of October.

Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Cllr Pete Marland said: “Bletchley is full of potential and we’re proud to be investing in its future. The improvements to Queensway reflect what local people have told us they want to see – safer, more welcoming spaces that support businesses bring people together.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has helped shaped theproposals so far and look forward to continuing these conversations about what matters most to local people.”

Work starts on Queensway at the end of October and should be finished in spring next year.

Residents and businesses will be kept up to date about the work throughout, and four community drop-in sessions will be held each month where people can ask questions.