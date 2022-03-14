First glimpse of new arts and crafts inspired zero carbon homes going on the market in Milton Keynes

A development of new homes inspired by the Arts and Crafts era is to be launched on the market in Woburn Sands on Saturday.

The homes will create the final phase of Hayfield Oaks, which features 65 luxury properties set among mature trees.

Prices start at £395,000 for a two bedroom home and £480,000 for three bedrooms.

A two bedroom home at Hayfield Oaks

The homes are all described as having a "zero-carbon ready specification" and include air source heat pumps, electric vehicle fast-charging points, and energy-efficient underfloor heating.

They are painted in Farrow & Ball paint throughout and have heritage bronze ironmongery, say the developers.

Kelly Sharman, Sales and Marketing Director at Hayfield said: “We are so pleased to be able to deliver this final phase of Hayfield Oaks to the market, as all the private homes in the first phase had four or five bedrooms.

"We knew how much pent-up demand there was for high specification smaller homes in this prime location and were delighted to be given the green light for these additional homes from Milton Keynes Council."

Living room in a Hayfield home