First glimpse of the 66 posh new council homes to be build on Netherfield estate in Milton Keynes

A contractor has this week been appointed to build 66 new council homes on the Netherfield estate – and the council has released an image of how they will look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development will include two and three-bedroom bungalows, three, four and five-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments to meet local needs.

Following formal procurement, Higgins Partnerships has been selected to build the homes, which will all benefit from off-road parking, private gardens and access to open green space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour City Council has pledged to deliver the new ‘high-quality’ homes on Netherfield, on the site of the now-demolished Cripps Lodge, a former sheltered housing schem.

Some of the 66 new council homes to be built on Netherfield

The building became derelict after it stood vacant for years. It was finally bulldozed in 2020.

Design work is already underway with construction scheduled to begin in early 2026 and completion expected in 2028. The local community will be invited to view the designs and kept informed throughout the project.

Higgins Partnerships was selected through the city council’s More for MK scheme, through which potential contractors are asked to factor in community and social benefits to their bid such as creating local jobs and apprenticeships, building a local supply chain and adding value to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development forms part of the city council’s broader strategy to tackle homelessness and reduce the number of families in temporary accommodation. .

The new build programme is already in progress, with 183 homes under construction at the Lakes Estate, and 21 newly acquired flats in Fairfields which were bought using funding from selling council assets.

Cllr Ed Hume, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “It’s really important that we make good use of sites that are no longer fit for purpose. There’s a desperate need for new council homes and I’m pleased that we’re making progress at Cripps Lodge. Many of these homes will be going to people who need extra support and adaptations to get around.” “We’re always looking at ways we can increase our housing offer, whether that’s building homes ourselves like this or buying them on the market. We’re committed to getting the right types of homes for people that will not only give them a secure roof over their heads, but also provide a space that gives them independence and dignity.”