First look at new waterfront homes on the market for up to £900,000 in Milton Keynes

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has unveiled its brand new show home ‘The Kingfisher’ at its Campbell Wharf development.

Situated on the Grand Union Canal, the four-bedroom property is priced at £770,000.

A smaller three bedroom home starts at £715,000 while a five bedroom version is £900,000.

The three-storey Kingfisher offers generous living space and "enviable natural light", say Crest Nicholson.

The ground floor has a 25 square foot open-plan kitchen, dining and family room that leads out to an outdoor private terrace.

There is more formal living room on the first floor, with double doors leading to a second roof terrace.

The first floor also has four double bedrooms; two of which have their own en-suites. There is also a study, ideal for those working from home.

Charlie Joseph, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “Our new show home provides prospective buyers with the perfect opportunity to view the contemporary homes available at Campbell Wharf.

"This area is perfect for those wanting to live in a flourishing community, benefitting from excellent local amenities and the very best of waterside living, especially with the incredible canalside views. We look forward to welcoming potential purchasers to view our new show home and give them the opportunity to visualise themselves living at the development.”

Campbell Wharf has a a range of new amenities on site, including a marina and amphitheatre where locals can enjoy the views of the Grand Union Canal

The development recently welcomed the new footbridge which links the two sides of the canal, providing access to Willen Lake and beyond.

The McMullen & Sons pub and Trek Bikes are also due to launch on site in the coming months.

To find out more or book a viewing, please call 01908891519, or visit here.

