First look inside new wellness centre coming to Milton Keynes that offers vitamin injections, drips and ozone IV
NutriZen, the brainchild of Zed Mountford-Hill, is opening at Warren Park Business Centre in the Wolverton area of the city.
The centre is open to the public from Saturday July 5, following a private launch event.
It will offer services including vitamin injections and drips, as well as ozone IV, red light and hyperbaric oxygen therapies.
Explaining the idea behind NutriZen, Zed told the Citizen: "The idea for NutriZen came after over 14 years of working across hospital and community pharmacy.
"Throughout my career, I saw a recurring pattern - patients often came in once symptoms had already developed.
"I began to question - what if we could intervene earlier, focus more on prevention, and optimise health before issues arise?
"That curiosity evolved into a deep passion for functional medicine, and ultimately, into launching NutriZen."
NutriZen is registered with the Care Quality Commission and offers services which are designed to support cellular health, immunity, recovery and longevity.
"Our clients come from all walks of life," Zed explained.
"Some are managing chronic conditions and want to explore therapies beyond conventional treatments.
"Others are high-performers - athletes, entrepreneurs, or just health-conscious individuals - looking to biohack and optimise their wellbeing.
"We tailor every programme to the individual, whether they’re recovering from burnout or working towards peak physical performance."
NutriZen is located at 2G Canon Harnett Court within the grounds of Warren Park, a development of offices and studio spaces in a rural location, managed by The Parks Trust, on the outskirts of the city.
Zed runs NutriZen with support from his wife Charlie, who helps with the administration side of the business.
The couple have six children, and away from work, Zed coaches a local football team.
"We are excited to grow and continue innovating in the wellness space," Zed added.
"Our mission is to be at the forefront of preventative health and create a tailored approach to each clients’ wellness journey."
You can find out more about NutriZen and its services, as well as book appointments, through its website.