First look: New high-tech serviced apartments in Milton Keynes for working professionals

Serviced apartment brand, Your Apartment, has been working closely with owners and developers to transform 65 newly adapted apartments in MK9.

The flats have been converted into design-forward, short-term rentals aimed at leisure and business-minded travellers.

Director & Co-founder of Your Apartment, Toby Guest said: “Milton Keynes is the UK’s newest city and therefore has reams of potential due to its corporate appeal.

"With a buzzy weekday demand for serviced apartments in Milton Keynes, it only seemed like a great opportunity to bring our aparthotel concept to the neighbourhood on a scale which we are yet to elsewhere.”

Just a few moments’ walk from Milton Keynes Central, the serviced apartments include 11 studios with kitchenettes and en-suite bathrooms, 41 one-bedroom apartments with open plan living, sleeping, and dining space, and 13 one-bedroom apartments with separate bedrooms alongside open plan living and kitchen areas.

Your Apartment is collaborating with emerging British designers to bring fresh, vibrant interiors, and is teaming up with leading tech companies to supercharge the new project.

Guests can expect high-spec digital keys, Chromecast-enabled TVs, and the brand’s signature splash of colour.

Each apartment will have a fully integrated kitchen or kitchenette, en-suite bathroom, king or twin beds, space to dine and relax, and super-fast Wi-Fi.

The development also includes 10 onsite private parking spaces (three with electric charging points), plus secure bicycle storage.

Beyond the apartments, the building is designed with work-life balance in mind. The onsite co-working space offers comfortable desks, breakout areas, and reliable high-speed internet, making it easy to work remotely without leaving the building. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art fitness centre is equipped with a range of cardio and strength-training equipment, giving guests a convenient way to stay fit and active.

Co-founder Toby said: “With many companies having retained a large amount of home working within their workforce it comes as no surprise that landlords and property developers in emerging cities like Milton Keynes are looking for new opportunities for adaptation of their portfolios. Your Apartment is to be the largest aparthotel of its kind to launch in the city.”

The living spaces are mainly aimed at professionals working away for short to medium time periods on projects in the city.

But on the weekend, it will provide an affordable and relaxing space for families, friends and couples to stay whilst enjoying many of the activities Milton Keynes has to offer.

Your Apartment is now accepting bookings for both leisure and corporate guests looking to stay in its Milton Keynes complex. Reservations are available through the Your Apartments website.

4 . Sleeping, living and kitchen space Photo: Your Apartment Photo: Your Apartment Photo Sales