First month of New Year will see six more closures on Milton Keynes grid roads for 'essential repairs and works'

Six more stretches of grid roads are to be closed next month as the council continues its ‘essential repairs’ programme.

The biggest works will be on the H4 Dansteed Way at Two Mile Ash and Great Holm. Here, MK City Council contractors will be closing the right turn gaps the estates for safety reasons.

Advertisement

The work will start on January 9 and take between eight and 10 weeks to complete. Sections of the road and also the redway will be closed and diversions will be in place. You can view the plan of the scheme here.

Roadworks will be rife in MK in January

A council spokesman said: “This location has been identified as having above average collisions so as the highway authority, we have a duty to take action to improve safety for all users.

“The scheme will also improve the crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists at the Kensington Drive junction.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile the V11 Tongwell Street, the h8 Standing Way and the V3 Fulmer Street will also be closed in parts during January. They will undergo essential repairs and maintenance as part of Mk City Council’s ‘Golden Grid’ programme.

The works include filling potholes, repairing street lights, tidying up roundabouts and cleaning road gullies.

Advertisement

The V11 will be closed at Walnut Tree between the H9 and H10 junctions, while the V3 will close at Grange Farm, between H4 and H5.